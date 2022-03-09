Equalizer Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $243,380.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.99 or 0.06467637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.67 or 0.99871056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041272 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

