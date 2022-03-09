Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $681.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $727.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $783.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.90 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

