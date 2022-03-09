Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 168.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $23,436,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQNR opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

