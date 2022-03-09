Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.27. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 130.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $133.49 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

