Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

C has been the topic of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

NYSE:C opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,790,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

