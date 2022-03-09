Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fidus Investment Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.