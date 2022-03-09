Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (DAVA, DCT, DITHF, DLO, DPSGY, DV, EHTH, ENQUF, EPM, EVRZF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 9th:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “

