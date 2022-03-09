Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 9th (ACM, DLTH, HTA, INOD, KIGRY, LFMD, LPCN, LXRX, METC, MMMB)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 9th:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

