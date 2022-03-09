Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 87.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 834,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,953. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.90. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Comerica Bank increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

