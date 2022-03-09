Ergo (ERG) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Ergo has a market cap of $104.43 million and $2.44 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00007788 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,883.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.64 or 0.06433684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00254313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.03 or 0.00737830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $187.63 or 0.00447975 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00328104 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.