Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) received a C$24.00 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.71.

ERO stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.39. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.70.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

