Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 16.9% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $76,878.46 and approximately $2,910.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.97 or 0.06525940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

