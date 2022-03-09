European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $801.52

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 801.52 ($10.50) and traded as high as GBX 871 ($11.41). European Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 843 ($11.05), with a volume of 176,142 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £886.70 million and a PE ratio of -12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 801.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 827.40.

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

