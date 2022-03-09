Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Given a C$16.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$16.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

TSE:ET traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.06. 39,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,635. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.44. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$107.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

