EveryCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,989.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $193,362.74 and $40,989.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

