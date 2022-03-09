EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.89

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered EVN to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get EVN alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EVN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.