Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 122,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.90% of Evolution Petroleum worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 261,878 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

EPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $259.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. Analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

