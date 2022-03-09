Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQUA stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

