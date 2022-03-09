Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,848 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.57. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.39 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

