Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13,192.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $388.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.45 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.