Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,591 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.76% of Cellectis worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cellectis by 104.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Cellectis S.A. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

