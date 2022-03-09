Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $285.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.64. Signature Bank has a one year low of $206.07 and a one year high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

