Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,438 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of Vocera Communications worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after buying an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 112.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 234,492 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 17.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $5,790,000.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $42,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,624. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

VCRA opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -304.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

