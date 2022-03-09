Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10,924.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,387 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CBRE Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

