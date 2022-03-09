Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 10,761 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

