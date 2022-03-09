Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 33,808 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12,662.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

