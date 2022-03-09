Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,622,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,377,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Masimo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.33 and its 200 day moving average is $257.28. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

