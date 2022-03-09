ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $272,044.72 and $593.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003755 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

