Exeedme 24-Hour Volume Hits $953,833.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $953,833.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.11 or 0.06505386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.96 or 0.99914212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044340 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.