Exeedme (XED) Price Reaches $0.20

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $797,463.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.68 or 0.06575747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.61 or 1.00161581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars.

