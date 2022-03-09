Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CEO Purchases $1,006,740.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.68. 4,233,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,045,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.19.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

