Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Kenneth M. Woolley Acquires 10,500 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EXR traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.97. The stock had a trading volume of 598,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.04 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 80.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

