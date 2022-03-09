extraDNA Price Down 6.2% This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $162,116.73 and $28,289.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,001.63 or 1.00189338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00072201 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00244215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00134209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.81 or 0.00263446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00029644 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

