Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.60 and last traded at $82.11. Approximately 3,192,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 33,793,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58. The company has a market cap of $350.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.