Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $624.36

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$624.36 and traded as low as C$569.62. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at C$583.86, with a volume of 77,995 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFH shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$772.14.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$624.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$574.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.75.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The business had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 64.8382731 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $12.781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

About Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.