Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.24

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.24 and traded as low as C$11.28. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 47,852 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax India from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

