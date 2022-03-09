Falconswap Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $131,629.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00101961 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

