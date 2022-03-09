Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.60 and a 200-day moving average of $217.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.21 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,334 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,534 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

