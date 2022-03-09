Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 721 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded up $28.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $691.44. 16,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,802. The firm has a market cap of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $806.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $873.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.