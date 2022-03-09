Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $16.54 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.29. 71,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $261.79 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.