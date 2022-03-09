Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 206,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

