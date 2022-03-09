Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,385 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

XOM stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,793,844. The firm has a market cap of $364.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

