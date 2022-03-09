FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.
FARO traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,187. The company has a market cap of $999.33 million, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.74. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $95.66.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
FARO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
