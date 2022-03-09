FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.

FARO traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,187. The company has a market cap of $999.33 million, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.74. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $95.66.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FARO. TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.