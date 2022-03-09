Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $190,686,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,255,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $98.29.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

