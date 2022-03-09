Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Fathom alerts:

Shares of FTHM opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $206.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.53. Fathom has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fathom will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.