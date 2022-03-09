FDM Group (LON:FDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $800.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 800 ($10.48) and last traded at GBX 842 ($11.03), with a volume of 26168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.88).

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.59) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of £931.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,052.33.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.