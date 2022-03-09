Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.90 or 0.06452731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.05 or 0.99823661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041459 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

