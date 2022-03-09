Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Up to $181.48

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $181.48, but opened at $195.00. Ferrari shares last traded at $194.97, with a volume of 3,317 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,384 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 787.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

