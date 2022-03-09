FG New America Acquisition (OPFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

