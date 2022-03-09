Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $384.25

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 384.25 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.73), with a volume of 596872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.52).
The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 316.21.
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile (LON:FEV)
